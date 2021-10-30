Man stole 50 firearms from South Windsor warehouse: police

Oct. 30—SOUTH WINDSOR — A man was arrested Thursday following a federal investigation into the theft of 50 pistols from a warehouse in town, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut said.

The man, Shameik Camara, 32, of Hartford, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with receipt and possession of items from an interstate shipment, possession of firearms by a felon, and possession of stolen firearms.

Each charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office gave these details:

In August, a shipment of 50 Zigana Model PX-9G2 pistols was stolen from R&L Carriers, a national freight shipping company located at 540 Sullivan Ave.

Officials at R&L carriers reported the theft to law enforcement on Sept. 16, even though employees were aware of the theft shortly after it occurred.

In October, investigators identified Camara as a suspect after seeing his posts Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. Camara was selling high-end speakers and sports trading cards that were similar to items stolen from the R&L warehouse at about the same time of the firearm shipment theft. Camara was an employee of R&L, investigators said.

Investigators say that Camara possessed one of the stolen firearms at the time of his arrest and two additional stolen firearms have been recovered by law enforcement.

Camara is a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, with a 2007 conviction for robbery.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Leonard C Boyle, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Boston Field Division James Ferguson, and South Windsor Police Chief Kristian Lindstrom made the announcement of the arrest Friday.

Following his arrest, Camara appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford and was released on a $100,000 bond. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Nov. 1.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the South Windsor Police Department are conducting the ongoing investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria del Pilar Gonzalez.

On Friday, Gonzalez filed a motion for a revocation of Camara's bond, alleging he violated its conditions as soon as he was released Thursday. Camara was supposed to return to his father's home in Wolcott, but investigators found he instead rented a hotel room in Hartford.

The submission asked the court to issue another warrant for Camara's arrest for violating conditions of his bond.

The ATF Boston Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the theft.

Anyone with information about this case can contact investigators at 860-935-8080, 888-283-8477, or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.

