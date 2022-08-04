Man stole $854,000 from employer — then had his Missouri backyard redone, feds say

A man admitted to embezzling $854,544 from his employer while working as a maintenance supervisor at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Missouri, according to court records.

With those stolen funds, authorities say the man had his backyard remodeled, paid his personal bills, gambled in Las Vegas and bought a truck and an SUV.

Now Ryan S. Kent, 44, faces up to 20 years in prison, according to an Aug. 3 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. He’ll also be required to pay his employer back.

His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Aug. 4.

From about July 2017 to October 2021, officials say Kent was tasked with repairing and replacing the global company’s equipment. The company, headquartered in Georgia, had a facility in St. Louis where the Festus man was employed.

Authorities say Kent would buy supplies and equipment with his personal funds, then he would doctor the receipts — making it look like he spent more than he actually did. He submitted the inflated receipts for reimbursement.

Kent also submitted fake invoices on his laptop before requesting company reimbursement, according to his plea agreement filed in federal court.

Court records state Kent would also buy product from Home Depot and seek reimbursement — but he would then return the supplies without informing his employer.

Kent pleaded guilty to a felony wire fraud charge.

Festus is about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Ex-mayor ‘betrayed’ city, stole nearly $1M of COVID relief funds in Georgia, feds say

50 tons of cheese, 5,000 gallons of mayo: Texas women sentenced in food stamp fraud

Fire chief charged city $22,000 for overtime he never worked, Louisiana police say

Bookkeeper embezzled $700,000 from employers, including Denny’s restaurants, feds say