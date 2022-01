Jan. 19—ELKHART — An Elkhart man has received a 4 1/2 -year sentence after he admitted to pocketing $921,000 from an employer who considered him family.

Scott Hagedorn, 56, was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison followed by six months on home detention and three years on probation. He was accused of stealing sale proceeds over a period of years while working as the Middlebury location manager for John's Trailer Sales.