Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns

A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon.

According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon.

According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck at approximately 2:45 p.m. while it was making deliveries on South Fruit Street in Concord. Police were able to track the van by cell phone. NHSP troopers attempted to halt the truck on I-93 in Hookset but Royea would not stop the vehicle.

Eventually, police say Royea drove the truck down Elm Street in Manchester dead end in Manchester. Finally cornered on a dead-end street, Roya exited the vehicle and was taken down by a K-9.

Royea was taken to Concord Hospital for minor injuries. A trooper was admitted to the hospital for minor injuries as well.

Royea, who has no listed address, is facing a litany of charges including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest/detention, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and operating without a license.

Royea will be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court.

