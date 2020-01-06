Man stole beer from stores 60 times in 60 days — but not to drink, Arizona cops say

A 25-year-old man will spend the next 4.5 years in prison for stealing beer from Arizona convenience stores nearly 60 times in 60 days, KNXV reports.

Fabian Olvera Martinez normally snatched two to four 18- to 30-packs of Michelob, Tecate, Bud Light or Budweiser in each theft, KTVK reported, although in some cases he took off with up to seven cases of beer.

Police said he might have had an accomplice in some of the thefts, court documents show.

In all, police estimate he stole about $3,700 in beer from the stores, hitting a Circle K at 35th Avenue and Osborn Road repeatedly, according to the station. He was arrested May 30.

Martinez told police that he sold the beer on the street for $10 a case to support his fentanyl addiction, court documents show.

In Coachella, California, police arrested a 35-year-old man in September on suspicion of stealing beer 50 times from the same store since March, the Desert Sun reported.

Police identified that man, Marcus Rodriguez, as a documented gang member, KMIR reported.