Man stole a car, then used the credit cards he found. Lacey police are looking for him

Lacey police are looking for a man who stole a car earlier this month, then used the credit cards he found inside the vehicle.

Police say the man stole a silver 2016 Ford Focus on Feb. 2. The theft was followed by the man using the credit cards the same day, then again the morning of Feb. 3, police say.

Since then, police say the man has been seen inside the vehicle at multiple locations, including by a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy who attempted but failed to stop the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.