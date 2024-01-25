Man stole computers, accessories from Wichita VA hospital, indictment says

Prosecutors say a 50-year-old Wichita man is in legal trouble, accused of stealing computers from the Robert J. Dole Veteran’s Administration Medical Center last year.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Chad Gibson on one count of theft of government property, according to court records and a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas. The indictment gives few details about the alleged crime, but does say that Gibson “did willfully and knowingly embezzle and steal and convert to his own use” computer software and hardware, computer equipment and accessories from the medical center on Oct. 2, 2023. The stolen items are worth more than $1,000, the indictment says.

No lawyer was listed in court records for Gibson on Thursday and no hearing dates have been set.

Gibson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if he is convicted of the crime, the indictment says.

The Robert J. Dole VA is located at 5500 E. Kellogg Drive, at Kellogg and Edgemoor, in east Wichita.