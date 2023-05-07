Man stole from Fashion Fair Mall store. Then an employee stabbed the suspect’s hand, cops say

Fresno police are investigating an altercation that took place Saturday at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall that resulted in a stabbing — of the alleged thief.

Police said just before 7 p.m. a man entered the Shiekh Shoes store and stole merchandise and took off.

An employee, however, chased after the man to recover the property all the way out to the mall parking lot.

That’s where an altercation ensued between the employee and alleged thief and the suspect received a possible stab wound to the hand, according to police.

The suspect was later taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

It is unknown what type of weapon was used, police said, but the suspect and the employee were detained.

Detectives are investigating the incident.