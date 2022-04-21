Man stole industrial vacuum from car wash, authorities say

Apr. 21—A man who allegedly stole an industrial vacuum cleaner from a Kalispell car wash April 14 faces a felony criminal mischief charge in Flathead County District Court.

Jeremy Allen Wunderlich, 39, is being held on a $40,000 bond in the county jail following his April 15 arrest. His arraignment is scheduled for May 12.

Employees of Sems Car Wash reported the theft of the industrial vacuum cleaner to the Kalispell Police Department on April 15, valuing the piece of equipment at about $2,500, court documents said.

They turned over surveillance footage that captured a green Chevrolet pickup with an Idaho license plate arrive at the business about 10:30 p.m. the day before. A man in a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and boots tied a tow strap to the vacuum and broke it off the bolts before placing the piece of equipment in the bed of the pickup.

Authorities recovered the vacuum near the Stillwater River access off of Conrad Drive about 11 a.m., April 15. According to court documents, the equipment was "heavily damaged" and missing a metal plate covering the money holder.

That same day, police officers located and stopped a Chevy pickup matching the truck in the video, court documents said. They identified Wunderlich as the driver and noted that the truck was reported stolen out of Washington state.

Like the pickup, Wunderlich matched the image of the man caught on camera the night prior. According to court documents, his belongings included a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and boots.

Officers also allegedly recovered the metal plate from the vacuum in the truck. After procuring a search warrant, investigators turned up a drill, a broken drill bit, foil with residue, a pry tool and a snort tube, court documents said.

Wunderlich already is up on a criminal possession of dangerous drugs charge in district court. He was expected in court April 7 for a change of plea hearing, but never appeared. His defense attorney, Liam Gallagher, told the court that Wunderlich was in Pennsylvania for a family emergency and had planned to attend via Zoom.

He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars if convicted of felony criminal mischief as well as a fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.