Man stole lottery tickets from multiple stores, police say

Dallas police are searching for a man who they say stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets.

Police said on Sunday, a man went into the 7-Eleven and the Ingles I-Market in Dallas and asked to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets. The man then went out to his car, claiming he left money in his vehicle.

According to police, he grabbed the lottery tickets, walked out of the store with them and left.

The same man is also a suspect in a similar theft in Lincoln County, police said.

Officers shared surveillance photos of the man they are searching for.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused in a string of lottery ticket thefts.

Police say they are looking for a blue Ford Fusion model year 2013 to 2016 with factory hubcaps and a North Carolina temporary tag.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information or that may recognize the man to call (704) 922-3116 or Gaston County Communications at (704) 866-3300 and ask to speak with a Dallas police officer.

