Man who stole lottery tickets now in jail after redeeming $85 in winnings, SC cops say

A Columbia man is in jail after he was caught cashing in stolen lottery tickets, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

On Monday, Willie Lee Moses II, 36, was charged with three counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit or alter game tickets, SLED said Wednesday in a news release.

The amount of money Moses collected while redeeming the stolen scratch-off games at three separate gas stations/convenience stores in Richland County?

$85.

For that amount of money, Moses faces a maximum punishment of a $50,000 fine and five years in prison on each of the felony charges, according to South Carolina law.

The tickets were stolen from the Kwik Mart at 2350 Peach Orchard Road in Sumter, arrest warrants show. They were redeemed at Parklane Amoco, King Fuel on Two Notch Road, and AMPM Food Mart on Parklane Road — all in Columbia, according to arrest warrants.

Moses was identified through video recordings and a request from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, according to arrest warrants.

SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Moses is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after his bond was set at $15,000 on the combined charges, jail records show.

Moses will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and he’s scheduled to appear in court again on May 27, Richland County court records show.

This is not the first time Moses has been arrested.

After being arrested on three drug charges in May 2007, Moses pleaded guilty to two of them involving cocaine and crack while appearing before Judge Michelle Childs, according to court records. On the other count, Moses was found guilty of a marijuana possession charge in a bench trial.

In 2010, Moses pleaded guilty to a weapons charge for unlawfully carrying a pistol and indecent exposure, according to Lexington County court records.