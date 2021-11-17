Man stole money from victim’s pockets after shooting him, Columbia police say

Two weeks after a shooting at Midlands apartment complex, a man has been arrested on multiple charges, the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday night.

Diamante Watts, 23, was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said in a news release. Watts is potentially facing more charges from an incident when he was taken into custody, according to the release.

Watts was tracked down by police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, according to the release. He was located on Marshall Street in North Columbia, police said.

Information about how law enforcement found Watts, or connected him to the shooting, was not available.

The shooting happened Nov. 1 at the Colony Apartments, according to the release. That’s in the 6400 block of Bailey Street, near Prisma Health Richland, by the intersection of Farrow Road and West Beltline Boulevard.

At about 11 a.m., Watts is accused of shooting a 24-year-old man in the upper body, police said.

After the shooting, Watts is accused of stealing money from the victim’s pockets before leaving the scene, according to the release.

Watts and the victim previously knew each other, police said.

Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

After he was arrested, Watts was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, according to the release. No bond has been set on the charges and Watts remains behind bars, jail records show.

Watts is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 10, Richland County court records show.

Watts has a prior criminal record that includes pleading guilty to armed robbery and unlawful carrying of a handgun charges from a February 2016 incident, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to removing an electronic monitoring device from another arrest in June 2016, court records show.