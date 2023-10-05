Man who stole over $1 million from woman in Warren County get 15 years in prison

A Lebanon man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing $1.31 million from a single person, the Ohio Department of Commerce announced Thursday.

Patrick Thayer, 52, of Lebanon pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud as an investment adviser, aggravated theft and identity fraud.

Division of Securities investigators said Thayer opened a bank account in a Warren County woman's name in 2013 then sold off her securities. He then used the account to make a down payment on his home, mortgage payments, car loans and credit card expenses.

Thayer has already paid some restitution to the victim, but Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe ordered him to continue to pay more than $1.02 million to the victim.

The Department of Commerce said those considering investing can protect themselves by contacting Ohio's Investor Protection Hotline at 877-683-7841.

By calling, you can learn if a person or business is licensed in Ohio, if securities being promoted are registered for sale and if there are any law enforcement actions involving a firm or individual.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio man get 15 years in prison for stealing $1M from one person