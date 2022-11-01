Man stole over $166K from local funeral homes using forged checks, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from local funeral homes using forged, handwritten checks.

On May 20, Memphis Police responded to N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home at 12 S. Pkwy. W., where a large number of handwritten checks to employee Mario Anderson, 32, had been found.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police the check issuing process had been computerized and handwritten checks were uncommon.

The woman gave a video statement and identified Anderson in a photo spread.

Five days later, MPD went to Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View, where a woman showed them forged checks made out to Anderson that were found during an internal investigation.

There were also handwritten checks to another man that were endorsed to Anderson and mobile deposited into a Discover bank account, the affidavit said.

The woman told police the checks were not authorized to be written to either person.

The total loss to the business was $166,005, records show.

The next day, MPD recorded video of Anderson cashing forged checks at a liquor store on B.B. King Boulevard.

On June 21, a subpoena showed the Discover bank account the handwritten checks were deposited into belonged to Anderson, police said.

He’s charged with Theft of Property $60,000 - $250,000 and Forgery $60,000 - $250,000.

