Man stole Playstation from apartment, punched deputy during chase, police say

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly punching a deputy after burglarizing someone’s apartment.

On Dec. 16, a deputy responded to a burglary in the 8300 block of Bogey Drive at the Park at Forest Hill apartments.

Deputies received a suspicious person call at the apartments involving a white Mercedes ML3 near the 4700 block of Southern Hill Drive.

According to an affidavit, deputies saw the car leaving the apartment complex and heading south on Hacks Cross Road.

A deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued on, weaving in and out of traffic and disregarding a red light at Hacks Cross and Holmes.

The deputy turned off his blue lights while maintaining a visual on the car watched it continue toward Stateline Road, records show.

The car was speeding before wrecking out and hitting a fence at the the Dabney Nursey on Hacks Cross, according to the affidavit.

A man identified as Timothy Barnett got out of the car and ran away.

Barnett allegedly punched a deputy in the eye while being apprehended.

Records showed Barnett’s license was revoked and he did not have proof of insurance on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed several pairs of shoes, a Playstation 5 console, Playstation 5 video games, and Playstation 5 controllers, according to the affidavit.

A check of an apartment at the complex showed a window screen had been removed and the front door was unlocked.

The apartment had been ransacked, according to the affidavit.

While deputies were at the apartment, a man arrived and didn’t know why they were in his home.

He found several pairs of shoes missing, along with his Playstation 5 console, games and controllers, records show.

He confirmed the items found in Barnett’s car were his.

Barnett was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with aggravated burglary, assault on first responder, theft of property, vandalism, disregarding red light, driving while license s/r/c, violation of financial law, reckless driving, and evading arrest.

