Man stole thousands worth of tires, TVs from local rail yard, police say

A man is behind bars after allegedly helping to steal tires and TVs from a local rail yard.

On Dec. 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling a rail yard in the 1400 block of Holmes.

The agent saw tires from a boxcar in the 3400 block of Mallory Depot stacked up against a building, according to an affidavit.

The agent then found 35 TVs taken from a train, records show.

When Memphis Police arrived, they saw three men loading tires in the back of a white GMC Sierra.

When officers approached, one man, identified as Demarcus Anderson, and the two other men got into a pickup truck and fled, police said.

Police lost sight of the vehicle on Jackson Avenue.

They then saw an accident at Jackson and Springdale involving the white truck, records show.

Three people ran from the crash toward Charles Place and West Street.

A K-9 unit named “Nitro” helped take Anderson into custody, according to the affidavit.

Railroad police were notified that approximately 130 tires had been stolen. 20 tires were recovered in the truck.

The tires were valued at $16,500.

The value of the TVs was over $8,000, records show.

Anderson was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with three counts of Burglary to wit box car; Theft of Property over $10,000-$60,000; Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000; and Evading Arrest to wit foot pursuit.





