Man with stolen artwork arrested on roof of Scottsdale gallery, police say

A man was arrested on Sunday after police said he tried to steal artwork from the American Fine Art gallery in downtown Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police said that just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, officers received reports from an employee at the gallery about a theft in progress.

Police said the employee reported hearing someone inside and left the establishment. Officers arrived at the gallery and set a perimeter while they waited for the man to come outside.

Police said they found a man on the roof of the gallery with some stolen artwork, which was later recovered. Officers then contained the man to the roof with the assistance of a police drone and took him into custody.

The man was booked into a Maricopa County jail and was facing burglary-related charges.

No further details were immediately available.

The Arizona Republic does not name people accused of crimes if it does not plan to cover their criminal cases through the judicial process.

