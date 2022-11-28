Man in stolen BMW shot in face during Golden Gate shootout

A shootout in Golden Gate left one man with a gunshot wound to the face on Monday, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.

Four people in a stolen white BMW pulled up at a residence near 50th Terrace Southwest and 23rd Court Southwest, according to the Sheriff's Department. Two people came out of the home, and gunfire was exchanged.

Manslaughter charges: Naples man arrested on manslaughter charge after allegedly shooting, killing girlfriend

In support: Naples Pride hosts vigil for Colorado shooting victims

"The BMW fled the scene," The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Detectives said one of the occupants of BMW was shot in the face and was transported to a hospital for treatment."

Four people are in custody and are being questioned by detectives. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Golden Gate shootout ends with man in stolen BMW shot in face