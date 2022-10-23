Man in stolen box truck tries to run over officer, leads cops on chase, NC police say

A man is accused of trying to run over a police sergeant in a stolen box truck in North Carolina, news outlets report.

Police officers responded to a call about a vehicle break-in just before 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem and found a 63-year-old man in a stolen box truck, WXII reported, citing the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers told the man to get out of the vehicle.

Police said he started the truck and tried to run over a sergeant with the police department, WGHP reported.

He intentionally hit another officer’s vehicle, police said, before leading officers on a chase, according to the outlet.

After less then one mile, the man ran into a dead end on East Brookline Street, got out of the truck and started running away from officers, police said, according to WXII.

Officers caught him and arrested him, WFMY reported. He is facing multiple charges, according to arrest records.

No one was injured in the incident, according to WFMY.

Police are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

