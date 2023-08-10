Man in stolen car arrested with several fake driver’s licenses after running from Atlanta police

Atlanta police arrested a man driving a stolen car after he ran from officers during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, August 8, police stopped a 2017 Maserati Levante at Baker Street and Ted Turner Drive NW due to the car’s dealer tag being illegible.

When the officer was trying to verify the driver’s identity, he noticed the information on the driver’s license was inconsistent with the information on file.

When the driver, who was later identified as Travionte Smith, 28, ran from officers but was quickly captured.

During a search of the Maserati, officers found eight identification cards that all shared Smith’s photo, but had different names and addresses.

Officers also recovered a handgun and confirmed that the Maserati was stolen in Atlanta on May 23.

Smith was charged with several traffic offenses, as well as theft by receiving (auto), fleeing or attempting to allude, and distributing false identification.

