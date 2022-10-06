Man in stolen car hits Jeep with 4 teens in it as he fled police, ran light, NC cops say

A man driving a stolen car died when he ran a red light while fleeing officers and crashed into another vehicle, North Carolina police say.

A Hickory Police Department officer noticed a stolen Honda Accord around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and tried to make a traffic stop, according to the department. However, police said the vehicle refused to stop and instead fled towards the intersection of Springs Road and McDonald Parkway.

As the stolen car approached the intersection, it drove through a red light, colliding with a Jeep Wrangler carrying four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 years old, the department says. The Jeep rolled onto its side, striking a third vehicle.

Police say all four of the Jeep’s occupants were injured. Three of the teenagers were released from a hospital Thursday morning, Oct. 6. The fourth remained hospitalized in stable condition. The driver of the third car was uninjured.

The Honda’s driver, identified as Bradley Michael Swink, 30, was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police say Swink, who is from Claremont, was out on multiple bonds and was facing multiple outstanding felony warrants for his arrest on charges including habitual felon, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, habitual larceny, driving while impaired and common law robbery.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Hickory is about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Teen dies after running red light in crash that left 7 others injured, CA cops say

Driver dodges railroad barrier and dies after train pushes truck down tracks, SC cops say

Victim’s phone alerts police to ‘devastating’ crash that killed 6, Nebraska cops say