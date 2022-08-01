Man in stolen car points gun at UofM Police during traffic stop, MPD says

A man pulled a gun on University of Memphis Police after officers tried to pull over a stolen car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

University of Memphis Police noticed a stolen Volkswagen on Central Avenue near Central Cove and tried to pull over the three men inside, according to MPD.

Instead of pulling over, MPD said a man in the backseat reached out and pointed a pistol at the officers, forcing them to back off.

All three men are believed to be between 18 and 24 years old.

If you recognize any of these men, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

