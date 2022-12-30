Man in stolen car shot after fight over gun with Memphis Police, department says

A man in a stolen car was shot during a struggle over a gun with Memphis Police early Friday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said that officers saw a black Dodge Charger in the 1900 block of Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. The car fit the description of a vehicle used in a shots-fired call hours earlier and officers confirmed that the car was stolen, according to MPD.

When officers approached the car, they found a man with a gun inside, according to Memphis Police. Officers approached the man and a struggle over the gun ensued, police said.

During the struggle, shots were fired and the man was hit by the gunfire, leaving him critically injured, MPD said.

It’s unclear at this time who fired the shots that left the man in critical condition.

That man was taken to Regional One Hospital.

Memphis Police said that no officers were injured during this incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) will be looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

