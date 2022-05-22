Man in stolen Infiniti runs from police with his children in the car, authorities say

A man was arrested after fleeing down Airways Blvd. at 70 mph with his children and their pregnant mother inside of a stolen car, according to court records.

Investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force had just recovered two stolen vehicles at the Creekside Meadow Apartments when they noticed a stolen white Infiniti pull into the apartment complex, the investigators said in an arrest affidavit.

Those investigators ran the Inifiniti’s tag and confirmed the car was stolen, the affidavit reads.

Investigators said the stolen Infiniti made a U-turn and left the apartments and authorities kept an eye on it as it raced down Airways Blvd. at about 70 mph, weaving in and out of traffic with “apparent disregard for other driver’s safety.”

As those investigators prepared to pull the Infiniti over, authorities said 27-year-old Jarvis Jones, the driver, made a hard right on Nellie Rd. and hit a curb.

Jones jumped out of the stolen car and dropped a gun as he took off running, investigators said.

That gun was loaded with 14 live rounds in the magazine, according to investigators.

Authorities caught up with Jones and took him into custody at which point he said, “These keys are my baby mama’s, the keys to the stolen car right here in my pocket,” according to the affidavit.

When investigators searched the car, they found his two children in the backseat and their pregnant mother riding shotgun, court records show.

While those investigators were dealing with the stolen Infiniti, they said Jones slipped out of his handcuffs and once again took off running.

Jones was tracked down again and charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, escape, two counts of evading arrest, reckless driving, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and unlawful possession of a weapon.

