Man on stolen motorcycle leads officers on high-speed chase from Los Osos to Atascadero

Two men allegedly attempting to steal a U-Haul truck kickstarted a high-speed chase Friday from the North Coast to the North County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an off-duty CHP sergeant was driving in the Los Osos area around 1 p.m. when the sergeant observed two men appearing to be stealing a U-Haul truck.

The sergeant called dispatch to report a possible crime in progress and then followed the men as they began to drive away from the area, one in the U-Haul and the other on a motorcycle.

When they reached South Bay Boulevard, the suspects noticed they were being followed, according to a CHP news release. The U-Haul driver pulled over while the motorcyclist continued northbound.

The U-Haul driver was taken into custody, and additional Morro Bay Police Department officers responded to the area to locate the motorcyclist.

According to the CHP, they attempted an enforcement stop, and a pursuit ensued with the motorcyclist leading them on Highway 1 toward San Luis Obispo. The CHP took over the pursuit near the California Men’s Colony, according to the release.

At that point, the motorcyclist made a U-turn and started heading in the opposite direction toward Morro Bay. Eventually, he led officers across Highway 41 into Atascadero.

At one point, the chase reached speeds of at least 100 mph, according to police scanner traffic at the time.

The motorcyclist led officers through multiple residential neighborhoods before eventually stopping on private property, where he surrendered to officers, according to the release.

The motorcycle was confirmed to be stolen, and the U-Haul truck is pending further investigation, according to the CHP.

Additional criminal activity was also discovered, according to the release, but details were not released.

Atascadero High School was briefly locked down during the incident.