Man in stolen truck crashes into Little Havana house, gets pinned inside vehicle, cops say

A man driving a stolen dump truck was chased by the vehicle’s owner before he crashed into another vehicle, and then into an occupied house in Little Havana, on Tuesday afternoon, according to Miami police.

At around 4:30 p.m., officers rushed to 600 block of Northwest 18th Avenue after receiving a call about a truck that had been stolen from a nearby house before it crashed into another, Officer Michael Vega, a police spokesman, told the Miami Herald. There, first responders found the driver pinned inside the vehicle.

The man, whose name is yet to be released, was removed from the truck and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Vega said. No one in the house was injured.

According to police, the driver faces charges of grand theft of a vehicle and driving while having a suspended license.

Video taken at the scene by WPLG Local 10 News showed the dump truck slammed into a blue house with broken windows, and a heavily damaged white sedan. The TV station reported that the driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.