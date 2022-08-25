Man in stolen truck leads deputies on two chases in Lexington County, sheriff says

A 21-year-old is in jail after using a stolen truck to lead deputies on two separate chases, including one where he crashed into a patrol vehicle, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

No bond has been set for Devon Ray Shealy, who is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after he was arrested Wednesday, jail records show.

Shealy was charged with first-degree assault, four counts of failure to stop for blue lights, four counts of reckless driving and one count of larceny, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

“Deputies saw Shealy speeding and driving into oncoming lanes Wednesday afternoon, which led to an attempted traffic stop on Goose Platter Road (in Batesburg),” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Shealy was suspected in the theft of the truck he was driving after it was reported stolen out of Lexington County earlier this week.”

The first pursuit started when Shealy failed to pull over, and continued when he crashed into a patrol vehicle, Koon said. Deputies eventually ended the pursuit, according to the release.

“Later during the shift, deputies again saw Shealy driving recklessly and attempted another traffic stop,” Koon said. “Shealy initiated a second pursuit and eventually bailed out of the truck as it was moving and ran away.”

Deputies arrested Shealy after a short foot chase, Koon said.

Information about where the second chase occurred was not available.

No deputies were injured in either pursuit, according to Koon. No other injuries were reported.

At the time of Wednesday’s chases, Shealy was out on bond. The Lexington resident is facing a pending larceny charge from a July 25 arrest, and was released on a $2,500 surety bond, Lexington County court records show.

Shealy was also arrested earlier this year. In June, he pleaded guilty to grand larceny and receiving stolen goods charges, according to court records.

In 2020, Shealy pleaded guilty to a petit larceny charge, court records show. Shealy also pleaded guilty to charges of failure to stop for blue lights and use of vehicle without permission following a 2019 arrest, according to court records.