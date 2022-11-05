Man in stolen U-Haul pickup leads high-speed pursuit

Nov. 5—Authorities say a man in a stolen U-Haul pickup truck led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit late Tuesday night up Interstate 95 through Glynn County, attempting to ram one patrol car before he was subdued.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Tuesday when a county police patrol officer spotted a northbound speeding vehicle, which attempted to flee when signaled to stop, according to a Glynn County Sheriff's Office report. A high-speed pursuit ensued, with a Georgia State Patrol trooper and county sheriff's deputy Robert Mydell taking lead roles in the pursuit at mile marker 38 on the interstate.

The state trooper attempted a PIT maneuver, using the patrol vehicle to make contact with the suspect vehicle in order to disable it, the sheriff's office said. The maneuver, however, was unsuccessful and the suspect continued speeding away northward.

Deputy Mydell then took the sole lead in the pursuit, after which the suspect "intentionally tried to strike Deputy Mydell's car," the sheriff's office said.

Mydell then performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle, disabling it, the sheriff's office said. The truck had been reported stolen in Jacksonville, Fla., the sheriff's office said.

Police arrested Dustin Andrew Fulgham, 33, on a host of charges, including willful obstruction of the law, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude the law, aggressive driving, felony theft, disorderly conduct, escape from custody and several traffic violations. He remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

No one was injured in the incident, the sheriff's office said.