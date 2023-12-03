Man in stolen vehicle arrested after fleeing in Atwater, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a stolen vehicle was arrested after fleeing from deputies Friday afternoon in Atwater, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 1:15 p.m. they found a confirmed stolen vehicle near Buhach Road and Juniper Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver, eventually identified by authorities as Izael Antonio Quintero-Valdez, failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit began.

With additional help from Atwater police, deputies say Quintero-Valdez was ultimately found in the bed of a pickup truck and was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office says Quintero-Valdez was booked under suspicion of felony evading, receiving stolen property, obstructing, and several other Merced County warrants.

