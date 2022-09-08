Man with stolen vehicle, firearm arrested after fleeing Emmett Township police

A 25-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested Wednesday after leading an Emmett Township police officer on a brief chase.

According to a release from Emmett Township public safety officials, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on East Columbia Avenue. The unidentified driver eventually stopped and ran from his vehicle for the short foot chase.

The officer located the suspect on East Columbia Avenue near the Cliff Street access.

Public safety officials said the officer found a stolen handgun on the man. The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen in Wisconsin.

The suspect was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen handgun, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing, driving with a suspended license and multiple warrants.

Police say the suspect was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Wisconsin.

The suspect was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen handgun, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing, driving with a suspended license and multiple warrants.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Man with stolen vehicle, gun arrested after fleeing Emmett Township police