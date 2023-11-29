Man in stolen vehicle leads Mobile police on chase, throws out drugs: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading Mobile Police officers on a chase down St. Stephens Road in a stolen car.

According to a Mobile Police Department news release, officers noticed a stolen vehicle in the St. Stephens Road Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

According to police, the driver was pulling out of the parking lot when officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver allegedly refused to stop, and a chase ensued. During the chase, the driver reportedly threw out of the vehicle what appeared to be drugs, according to police.

The chase stopped when the driver hit a railroad crossing display, according to the release, which said the driver, Keshaunte Tate, 25, then exited the vehicle and ran on foot.

Officers were able to catch him and arrested him; they also found the drugs that were thrown out of the vehicle, the release said.

