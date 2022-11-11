Man in stolen, wrecked $150,000 car, tells cop someone paid him $100 to drive it to Macon

A luxury car reported stolen in Gwinnett County over the summer was involved in a side-swipe crash with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 75 north of Forsyth.

The driver of the car was a 36-year-old man from Cumming, north of Atlanta.

He was found walking away from the scene of the Aug. 9 crash when, according to an incident report, he told a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy, “That’s not my vehicle. Someone paid me $100 to drive it to Macon.”

The car was a silver 2012 Aston Martin worth an estimated $150,000. The man driving it, upon being taken into custody, said some guys had paid him to drive the car to a Walmart in Bibb County.

The car, after striking the side of the tractor-trailer, had two blown tires and damage to its right side. Its driver was charged with failing to maintain his lane, leaving the scene of an accident and theft by receiving stolen property.

Dispatches: A man working on his boat in his driveway on North Hickory Drive in Monroe County the morning of June 20 told a sheriff’s deputy that a neighbor in a pickup truck drove by, spun his tires and “slung gravel and dirt all over him.” According to an incident report, the man said he then, in retaliation, threw a rock toward the neighbor’s truck. . . . A Forsyth-area man was reportedly banging on the windows of a stranger’s house on Dames Ferry Road south of Lake Juliette in the wee hours of Aug. 30. The man, 36, was sweating profusely and screaming. A sheriff’s deputy later noted in a report that the man claimed someone had shot at him and shot his dog. No dog was found, but his truck was parked in the middle of a road nearby. The man, arrested on DUI and other charges, admitted having smoked weed. The deputy’s report said he “denied any other narcotic use.”