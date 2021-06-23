Man Who Stomped on Elderly Chinese Man’s Head Says It Was Retaliation for Korean, Japanese Men Who Robbed Him

A homeless suspect arrested for viciously stomping on an elderly Chinese man in New York City in April says he committed the act in retaliation for an earlier robbery.



Victim accused: Jarrod Powell, 50, identified Yao Pan Ma as one of his two assailants, whom he described as a “Korean guy” and a Japanese man, according to the New York Daily News.



Powell reportedly told detectives that he was robbed of jewelry and money on Amsterdam Avenue on April 22. The next day, he bumped into Ma “by chance.”

Powell claimed that Ma ran up to him with his cart and said “I got you.” That’s when he started attacking the 61-year-old along Third Avenue and East 125th Street.

Court records say Powell “hesitates to admit that he buys loosies” and “denies having problems with Asians.” He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and hate crime charges.







Fundraiser continues: A GoFundMe page set up for Ma and his family has raised $565,000 as of this writing.



Ma, who was picking up bottles at the time of the incident, remained in a medically-induced coma as of May 14.

“He is innocent. He did not do anything wrong. He is a very kind person. He is quiet. He doesn’t cause trouble,” his wife said, according to Phillip Lim, who started the fundraiser.



NextShark has reached out to Phillip Lim for updates.



Featured Image via New York Police Department

