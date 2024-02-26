Man stood over victim and shot him several times, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of standing over a victim and shooting him several times in the middle of a south Columbus street was arrested and faced a judge over the weekend.

On Saturday, police arrested 46-year-old Shawn Higgs, who is accused of shooting another man several times near the intersection of East Whittier Street and Parsons Avenue.

According to court documents, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11:52 a.m. and discovered a man lying in the middle of East Whitter Street with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with extremely critical injuries. No update on his condition has been given as of Monday morning.

Death of girl, 11, in west Columbus ruled suspicious

Police said video surveillance in the area revealed that Higgs arrived on a black electric bike at a COTA bus stop at the Southern Orchard intersection when a COTA bus arrived, and the victim exited the bus. The video showed the two having a conversation before Higgs shoves the victim, who proceeds to walk east on Whitter Street.

Higgs allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man. The man continues to try to walk away before falling down in the street. Higgs reportedly stood over the man and shot him several more times before leaving the scene on the electric bike.

Shawn Higgs (right) and Elizabeth Ferrell (left) were arrested in connection to a south Columbus shooting on Feb. 21, 2024. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

The video also showed Higgs tossing his helmet down before leaving. A woman was reportedly with Higgs was then seen picking up the helmet and fleeing the scene. Elizabeth Ferrell, 41, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Higgs, charged with felonious assault, was issued a $500,000 bond in Franklin County Municipal Court and ordered to appear at a preliminary hearing on March 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.