Man stood in sleeping Pasco girl’s doorway for 3 minutes after break-in, deputies say

Pasco County sheriff’s officials say they have arrested a man who broke into a family’s home in Holiday, then stood in the doorway of a sleeping girl’s room for several minutes.

Thomas Martin Marnets, 52, of Longwood, was arrested Thursday night in connection with the incident, which had occurred earlier in the day just before 1 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Marnets after they posted video of the incident on Facebook and received tips from the public.

Deputies said Marnets broke through the home’s garage door, then was able to break through a lock to get into the home.

Once inside, he walked to the doorway of the girl’s room and stood there for about three minutes before walking away, arrest reports state. A video surveillance system inside the home recorded what happened, reports state.

“He is captured with his hands inside of the front of his shorts,” the arrest report states.

Deputies said Marnets then returned to the doorway, but the family dog awoke the girl. Marnets then ran away, reports state.

After a video of the incident was posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies received tips that led them to Marnets. Deputies contacted Marnets’ sister as well as his employer, both of whom said he was the man in the video. Marnet’s occupation is listed on arrest reports as a welder. His girlfriend also later told deputies she had seen the video and had confronted Marnets about it, reports state.

When interviewed by deputies, Marnets denied that he committed a burglary, saying that he “did not take anything,” reports state.

However, deputies noted that he was wearing what appeared to be the same shorts as the man in the video and that he also was wearing what appeared to be the same watch, bracelet and glasses that the burglar was wearing, reports state.

Marnets, who deputies said the victims do not know, was arrested on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling. Bail information was not available Friday morning.