Man stopped alongside road killed after being hit by car near Seaford Sunday night

An 88-year-old man who got out of his stopped car on Route 13 near Seaford Sunday night died after being hit by another car, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to the south side of the road, just south of Ockles Road, about 9:15 p.m. for reports of the crash. There, they found the man in a grass median.

He'd been thrown there after being hit, police said. He died at the scene.

Detectives learned that the man had stopped his Dodge Grand Caravan on the right shoulder and had gotten out. It's not yet known what prompted him to stop and exit the car, police said.

At some point, the man ended up in the right lane and was hit by a Lincoln Town Car being driven by a 68-year-old from Delmar. That driver was not hurt.

Police said they will release the man's name once family has been notified.

