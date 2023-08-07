Man stops mid-burglary to pet household dog, California cops say. ‘I love you, too’

He wheeled the bike back into the garage and put on the kickstand as the home’s dog approached, the San Diego Police Department video posted to Facebook on Aug. 3 shows.

The man reenters the garage to pet the household dog.

“You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you, too. … You’re a sweetheart,” the man can be heard saying in the video before giving the dog some belly rubs.

A man stopped mid-burglary to pet a household dog, police said.

The dog stares off as the man walks away with a stolen bike.

Now, police said they are looking to identify the man accused of stealing the bike, which “isn’t your average bike,” on July 15.

The 2019 black Electra 3-speed bike is “distinct, featuring ‘8-ball’ caps on the tire valves, an ‘8-ball’ logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern,” according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the stolen bike is asked to contact San Diego police at 619‑531‑2000.

