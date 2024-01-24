Man stops in his tracks at sight of big lottery win. ‘My goodness — is that right?’

A man who boasts about his good luck playing the lottery uncovered his biggest prize yet — but is still holding out hope for a jackpot ticket.

Domingo Olvera Vega, of Sparkman, Arkansas, said he purchased a $1,000,000 VIP Club scratch-off ticket while on his lunch break Jan. 19, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

He couldn’t wait to get home to scratch it off, stopping at the third row of the ticket when he uncovered the $50,000 prize.

“My goodness — is that right?” Vega thought, according to a Jan. 24 news release.

He scratched off the rest of the ticket at home, hoping for a larger prize. But Vega had to settle for the $50,000 win.

A daily lottery player, Vega said even his wife was happy.

“Even if sometimes she tells me not to play,” he told lottery officials.

With his $50,000 win in hand, Vega said he plans to save his money in hopes of buying a home for his family.

He doesn’t plan to stop with just the $50,000 win, either.

“I’ll hit the million one day,” he said.

The $1,000,000 VIP Club instant game costs $20 and offers three jackpot prizes.

Sparkman is about 90 miles southwest of Little Rock.

