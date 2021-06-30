Man who stormed Capitol with Oath Keepers pleads guilty

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. The House is poised to launch a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday, Jan. 30, with expected approval of a 13-person select committee to probe the violent attack. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
·4 min read

An Alabama man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with members of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy and is cooperating with prosecutors in another major boost for the Justice Department in its sweeping Jan. 6 investigation.

Mark Grods, 54, is the second person affiliated with the Oath Keepers to admit to participating in the conspiracy to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory and agree to cooperate in the Department of Justice's massive investigation. Grods' case was kept secret until Wednesday to protect the investigation and his safety before he testified in front of a grand jury, according to court documents.

The cooperation agreements are certain to put pressure on the more than a dozen other defendants associated with the far-right Oath Keepers who are still fighting the allegations. It's the largest conspiracy case that authorities have brought so far in the Jan. 6 attack.

Grods, of Mobile, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Grods would likely face around four to five years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. But prosecutors are likely to ask for even less time in exchange for his cooperation against others.

Grods and his attorney did not speak to reporters as they left federal court in Washington on Wednesday. The judge told Grods he could not have any contact with other people associated with the Oath Keepers.

Last week, prosecutors secured the first guilty plea in the Oath Keepers conspiracy case with defendant Graydon Young, 55, of Englewood, Florida, who was arrested in February. Young has also agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Authorities say members of the Oath Keepers came to Washington intent on stopping the peaceful transition of power and were ready to use violence if necessary. Prosecutors have said members of the group prepared in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 as if they were heading to war and dressed that day in battle gear, like helmets and tactical vests.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who has not been charged, communicated with some of the defendants over a Signal chat called “DC OP: Jan 6 21,” which prosecutors have said shows the group was “activating a plan to use force on Jan. 6.”

Defense attorneys have argued that any discussions their clients had before Jan. 6 were in reference to providing security at the rally before the riot or protecting themselves against possible attacks from antifa activists. They have denied that there was any plot to attack the Capitol or halt the certification of the vote.

Grods admitted to participating in the “DC OP: Jan 6 21" Signal chat, sending a message on Jan. 2 that read: “So I guess I am taking full gear less weapons? Just reading through all the posts. Would rather have it and not need it." Authorities say he brought guns to Washington and gave them to another person to store at a hotel in Virginia.

Grods rode in a golf cart to the Capitol and was among those who joined the military-style “stack” formation seen marching through the mob up the building's steps, according to court documents. He went inside the building with a large stick and left after officers shot pepper balls at a wall near him, prosecutors say.

Another defendant told him afterward to “make sure that all signal comms about the op has been deleted and burned,” according to court documents.

More than 500 people across the U.S. have been arrested so far in the Jan. 6 riot. Grods is the 11th person to plead guilty. A third member of the Oath Keepers group, Jon Ryan Schaffer, has also pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, but he wasn't charged in the conspiracy case.

Most of the other plea deals have been for defendants who were charged only with misdemeanors for illegally entering the Capitol. The only defendant who has been sentenced so far is an Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. She was ordered to serve three years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oath Keepers member pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A member of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstruction charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alabama resident Mark Grods, 54, could face more than five years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000 after pleading guilty to the riot-related charges, according to U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who received Grods' guilty plea at a hearing in Washington. As part of his plea agreement, Grods agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and give trial and grand jury testimony, he confirmed to the judge.

  • Oath Keeper Associate Who Stormed Capitol In Golf Cart Will Cooperate With Government

    Mark Grods, who was part of the Oath Keepers military "stack," testified before a grand jury as part of a plea deal, federal prosecutors said.

  • Biden hits the road to sell infrastructure plan

    U.S. President Joe Biden hit the road Tuesday to Le Crosse, Wisconsin, to promote his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package - a package in need of widespread support in Congress in order to become a reality.BIDEN: “This is a generational investment, a generational investment to modernize our infrastructure, creating millions of good paying jobs...This bipartisan breakthrough is a great deal for the American people, not just for folks in cities, not just for red states and blue states, but for everybody.”Biden highlighted the plan's investment of some $48.5 billion in public transit as well as local gains that would come from the deal.The bipartisan package also includes $109 billion in funding for roads, bridges and other major projects, including the 1,000 bridges rated structurally deficient in Wisconsin.Biden is attempting to keep up the momentum for a legislative proposal that Democratic congressional leaders believe will reach a critical stage in the second half of July.According to a Democratic aide, House and Senate Democrats hope to have infrastructure legislation done and on its way to Biden's desk by the end of September.Under massive pressure from Republicans, Biden on Saturday withdrew a threat to not sign the bipartisan bill unless it was accompanied by a separate package focused on what he calls "human infrastructure," including expanded home care for the elderly and disabled.U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday called on Democrats in Congress to abandon the plan to link the two measures.MCCONNELL: "...to deal with them separately. That's the way the deal was negotiated according to the ten Republicans, I can assure you, who were in the discussion. There was no agreement that they would be linked." With the Senate divided 50-50 between the two parties, a move by McConnell against the bipartisan bill could cost it the 60 votes it would need to pass under Senate rules. Democrats aim to pass the companion measure through a process called reconciliation that requires a simple majority.

  • TLC Cancels ‘Counting On’ Amid Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Case

    TLC has canceled the Duggar family series “Counting On” after 11 seasons amid the ongoing child pornography case against Josh Duggar. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,'” the network said in a statement to Variety. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.” […]

  • White House to raise federal firefighter pay to $15 an hour

    Biden focusing on increased threats from climate change as wildfires, heat waves beset parts of the U.S.

  • Bill Cosby released after sexual assault conviction overturned by Pa. Supreme Court

    A previous prosecutor had decided not to charge the legendary comic, and he relied on that move to speak freely and give incriminating statements.

  • Latinos who supported Trump were more likely to lack a college education

    Hispanic voters without a college degree were more likely to vote for then-President Donald Trump in 2020 than Hispanic college graduates, Pew Research Center found.

  • Fauci: Divergent vaccination rates could create "two Americas"

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that contrasting vaccination rates in various parts of the countries could lead to "two Americas."Why it matters: As of mid-June, about 15 states had inoculated 70% or more of their adult populations with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But some states, particularly in the South, are lagging.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The low vaccination rates across parts of the U.S. will

  • BREAKING: Bill Cosby released from prison in Pennsylvania after his sexual assault conviction was overturned, prison system says

    Cosby, 83, was serving a decade long sentence for aggravated indecent assault after being convicted in the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

  • Snapped: Killer Couples: De 'Asia Page And Jared Kemp

    When a beloved grandmother falls victim to a brutal crime, the search for her killers reveals a torrid romance between two young lovers willing to do anything to get what they desire.

  • Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

    Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military was unraveled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Tuesday. President George W. Bush, under whom Rumsfeld served as Pentagon chief, hailed his “steady service as a wartime secretary of defense — a duty he carried out with strength, skill, and honor.” Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.

  • Fed’s reverse repo program sees demand soar to just under $1 trillion overnight

    Demand surged for the Federal Reserve's overnight reverse repo facility on Wednesday, with 90 firms parking a record $991.9 billion at the central bank in the last day of the year's first half.

  • Witness: Dad didn't seem interested in missing son search

    A man charged in the death of his 13-year-old son in Colorado nearly a decade ago seemed uninterested in the search for the boy after he disappeared, a witness testified Monday. Mark Redwine, 59, is on trial on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012 while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his home outside the small city of Durango. Redwine told investigators that Dylan was asleep when Redwine woke up that morning and that he returned from errands to find his son gone.

  • Trump to rally in Sarasota on July 4th weekend

    Former President Trump’s "45 Fest" appearance Saturday at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds will be a test of whether he can continue to offer Republicans a reason to rally around him as he considers a possible 2024 run, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Why it matters: The appearance will be Trump's first in Florida since he lost the 2020 election to President Biden, but Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that he lost because of widespread electoral fraud. Stay on top of the latest m

  • Lori Daybell indicted in fourth husband’s death in Arizona. She moved to Idaho soon after

    Charles Vallow was fatally shot by Lori’s brother in 2019. “Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve.”

  • Rob Kardashian Shares Stylish Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Favorite Superhero Wonder Woman

    Rob Kardashian shared the sweet snap of his daughter rocking the accessories of her favorite superhero on Monday

  • Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Always Proud' of Sister Kendall Jenner for 'Creating' Her Tequila Brand

    Kendall Jenner previously announced that she was entering the tequila business back in February

  • Trump Organization financial chief to be charged by New York prosecutors – report

    Allen Weisselberg failed to report perks, prosecutors allegeMore charges expected amid financial fraud investigation The Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg looks on as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan in 2016. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters One of Donald Trump’s key aides is expected to be charged on Thursday with failing to properly report company perks, including rent-free apartments and cars, in the latest stage of an escala

  • Does the vaccine protect you from the Delta variant? Here's what we know

    The Delta variant is spreading in the US, but the WHO, CDC and local governments have put out conflicting mask-wearing guidance. Here's what we know.

  • NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org insider - but not Trump, sources say

    New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business practices are likely to issue one or more criminal indictments this week – but not against Trump himself, according to people involved in the case. Ronald Fischetti, an attorney representing Trump, said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects “no charges” will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments. Others familiar with the case said prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against Allen Weisselberg, longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, and also are considering criminal charges against the company.