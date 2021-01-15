A man who stormed the US Capitol filmed himself asking, 'How are they going to arrest every single person?' The FBI says it arrested him a week later.

Jacob Shamsian
capitol police riot
A mob of President Donald Trump's supporters clashed with the police outside the US Capitol on January 6. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • A man who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 asked, "How are they going to arrest every single person?" in a video recorded while he was there.

  • Andrew Williams, a Florida resident later identified as that man, was arrested on Wednesday.

  • "We are storming the Capitol! Yeah, baby!" an FBI affidavit quoted Williams saying during the riot.

Authorities say they've arrested a man who expressed doubt while storming the US Capitol that he would be arrested for participating.

"How are they going to arrest every single person?" the man said in a video taken inside the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, according to an FBI affidavit, which identified him as Andrew Williams.

"We are storming the Capitol! Yeah, baby!" the man also said during the riot, according to the affidavit.

Williams was arrested a week later at his home in the northern Orlando suburb of Maitland, Florida, according to court records reviewed by Insider, on charges of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and unlawful entry of a restricted building. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

Williams, a firefighter employed in the nearby city of Sanford, was identified after a Sanford law-enforcement officer saw he posted a photo online of himself in the Capitol, according to the affidavit. The affidavit said the FBI had identified Williams in that photo and at least two videos recorded at the Capitol.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday said 200 suspects had been identified since the Capitol riot. Several of them are public servants, including police officers, teachers, and firefighters.

In one video, the affidavit said, a narrator identified as Williams could be heard commenting on the architecture of the Capitol.

"Taking it back, baby," he said. "We are inside the Capitol," adding: "This looks nice. This is really nice."

Many of the people who participated in the Capitol riot posted about it on social media. A Republican state lawmaker in West Virginia, Derrick Evans, who later resigned, said, "We're in! We're in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!" in a social-media livestream.

Others, including Kevin Loftus and Aaron Mostofsky, are said to have bragged to acquaintances about being in the building in private messages later obtained by federal law-enforcement officials.

