Man storms into Upper East Side mosque then pepper-sprays and bites congregant

An emotionally disturbed man barged into an Upper East Side mosque Monday where he pepper-sprayed and bit a worshipper, police said.

The chaos unfolded at the Islamic Cultural Center School NYC on 97th St. near Third Ave. about 1:30 p.m., cops said.

The man, who is not a member of the mosque, ran in and began arguing with a 60-year-old congregant.

The argument escalated, and the attacker pepper-sprayed the man before biting him, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, who was arrested.