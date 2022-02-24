Man strangled woman, causing her to lose unborn baby: St. Landry sheriff, hospital say

A man strangled a woman while the two were arguing in a car, causing her to lose her unborn child, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Dion Devon Harris II, of Fresno, California, was riding in a rental van with others, that included three juveniles and two elderly people. A woman was sitting in the front passenger seat and Harris was sitting in the rear driver's side seat, sheriff's office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a release.

The woman and 39-year-old Harris were fighting because the woman accused him of bullying the three juveniles. Harris moved behind the woman, grabbed her throat and started to strangle her, Thibodeaux said.

The woman tried to break free, but Harris moved to the front passenger seat where the woman was, grabbed the upper shoulder portion of the seatbelt, wrapped it around the woman's neck and pulled, Thibodeaux said.

The driver pulled over and when the van stopped, Harris got out and continued to strangle the woman with the seatbelt, Thibodeaux said. She was able to remove the seatbelt by releasing the fastening device.

She tried to get out of the van, but Harris strangled her with his hands, pulling her to the ground, Thibodeaux said. The woman lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, the other passengers tried to restrain Harris but he continued to move toward the woman, Thibodeaux said. One person laid on top of the woman in an attempt to shield her.

When a passing car stopped, Harris walked away. The woman and juveniles got in the car and were driven to a Port Barre Fire station. The woman was then taken to a local hospital.

Hospital staff told sheriff's deputies the woman was nine weeks pregnant but miscarried because of the strangulation, Thibodeaux said.

Harris was charged with second-degree feticide and attempted second-degree murder. He is being held in the St. Landry Parish Jail on a $375,000 bail.

If convicted of second-degree feticide, Harris could face up to 10 years in prison.

