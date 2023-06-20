Man was ‘strangling, assaulting woman on roadside,’ Thurston Sheriff’s Office says

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Sunday night, following a report that he was “strangling and assaulting a woman by the side of the road,” according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

About 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the south county town of Bucoda. Once there, the man fled, prompting deputies to set up a perimeter to try to contain the man to the area. A K9 also was called to the scene.

The K9 tracked the man to an unoccupied residence that he refused to exit, according to deputies.

The man finally ran out of the back of the residence and stole a bicycle from a nearby house. The K9 then chased the man on his bicycle straight into a group of waiting deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The 39-year-old was arrested and booked on suspicion of the following: second-degree assault/domestic violence, third-degree theft, residential burglary, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of narcotics and two counts of violating a no-contact order on Sunday and Saturday night during an incident in Olympia.