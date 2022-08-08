Man streams himself live on Facebook as he runs from officers at 130 mph, police say

A high-speed pursuit on a Memphis interstate ended with a helicopter tracking down a 19-year-old Cordova man, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said an officer saw 19-year-old Marquese Neely speeding eastbound down I-240 near Perkins Road in a Hyundai Sonata around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, August 8.

That officer kept up with Neely as the Cordova man raced down the interstate at 130 mph, according to a police affidavit.

Memphis Police said they attempted to use emergency equipment to attempt a traffic stop, but instead Neely sped away in a reckless manner and began streaming himself fleeing from police live on Facebook.

A helicopter began tracking Neely and followed him to a home in Cordova where he was arrested without further incident, police said.

Upon searching Neely, police reported finding a large bulge of bullets in his front right pocket and a Glock 17 Gen 5 gun under the driver seat of the car.

Neely was charged with intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless driving and speeding.

