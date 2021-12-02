Man strikes woman with bike handlebars on Manhattan subway platform, yells anti-Asian slur, cops say

A subway rider used his bicycle’s handlebars in an unprovoked attack of a woman on an upper Manhattan train platform, screaming an anti-Asian slur at her, police said Wednesday.

The assailant attacked the 54-year-old straphanger about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on an uptown No. 1 train platform at W. 116th St. and Broadway in Morningside Heights, cops said.

According to police, the cyclist hit the woman from behind with the bike’s handlebars, and when she asked him why he did it, he snarled, “Good, you Asian b----.” The victim suffered minor injuries to her lower back and got medical attention on her own.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the alleged assault.

Police have released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.