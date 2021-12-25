Man strikes woman with gun on Christmas Eve inside Victorville mall, sheriff's officials say

Sheriff’s deputies on Christmas Eve responded to the report of a man with a gun inside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies on Christmas Eve responded to the report of a man with a gun inside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville.

The reported incident happened just before 4 p.m. Friday. It was the third incident with a gun at the Victorville mall in nearly one month.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press on Friday that a man and woman were arguing inside the mall when he brandished a gun, swung it and hit the woman in the head.

“Bystanders intervened and pushed the male,” Huerta said. “The gun fell from his grasp and people ran away.”

Deputies responded to the mall and launched an investigation that found no shots had been fired.

Deputies later located and detained the man near the Red Lobster restaurant in the mall parking lot. That’s where they discovered a gun in his backpack, Huerta said.

On Friday night, the sheriff’s investigation continued and information on arrests or injuries were unavailable, Huerta said.

Wednesday night shooting

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of shots fired outside the mall.

Huerta told the Daily Press that juvenile victims were shot at but were not hit and that a suspect remains outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing.

November shooting

Sheriff’s officials said 35-year-old William Pierce of Pomona died on Nov. 19 after a shooting at the mall in Victorville.

The shooting also involved an 8-year-old girl and her 19-year-old brother, who were both injured during the incident outside the Red Robin restaurant located at the mall.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez on Nov. 22 said the injured siblings had been released from the hospital and were recovering at home.

Rodriguez also reported that Pierce was not related to the injured siblings.

Since the November shooting, sheriff’s officials have not released any other details regarding the shooting, although several requests have been made.

