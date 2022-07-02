Man who stripped nude in library taken to hospital, police say

Jul. 2—A man who stripped nude inside the C. Burr Artz Public Library on Saturday was experiencing a "mental health crisis" and was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for treatment, according to city communications manager Allen Etzler.

The man, whom was not identified, was on the top floor of the library, near the computers, according to News-Post reporter Ryan Marshall, who was at the library at the time of the incident. The man began talking about God, Jesus and people being persecuted in the name of Jesus, Marshall said.

One of the librarians asked the man to put on pants and then called the police, who responded within minutes, according to Marshall.

Police were able to remove the man from the library without incident and will seek to charge him with indecent exposure, Etzler said.

No staff or customers were harmed in the incident, according to an emailed statement by Samantha Jones a spokeswoman for Frederick County Public Libraries.