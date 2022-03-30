Man ‘stripping butt-naked’ climbs onto wing of jet at Chicago airport, officials say

A man who lost clothing as he scaled a barbed wire fence at Chicago’s Midway Airport was taken into custody after officials say he climbed onto a private jet.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at Chicago’s second-largest airport, police said. The 33-year-old suspect was believed to be intoxicated, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

He lost his jacket and shirt as he climbed over the fence and began taking more clothes off as he walked on the runway, police said.

A pilot of a private jet had just been cleared for takeoff when the suspect approached their plane, CBS News reported. The suspect then climbed onto the wing of the jet, police said.

“This guy is stripping butt-naked right now,” the pilot told an air traffic controller, according to CBS News.

He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for minor injuries, according to police. Charges are pending.

“I think we’re seeing how easy it is for somebody to scale a fence and get into a secure area,” DePaul University aviation expert Joseph Schwieterman told WLS. “In this case it appears the airport didn’t have a lot of operational disruption, but, boy, it’s a wakeup call that one individual could potentially bring down (a) transportation network.”

