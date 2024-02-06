Man struck by 2 vehicles in fatal Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was struck and killed by two vehicles in Portland Monday night, according to authorities.

Police say they received calls about a pedestrian being struck by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Gertz Road.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found a dead man in the road. Police say both involved drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with police.

Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard between Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 24-29334.

