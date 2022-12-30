Man struck, dragged 500 feet in Cameron Park hit-and-run

Dec. 30—A 50-year-old man is in the custody of Cameron County authorities after he was accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident that left another man seriously injured.

Authorities said the injured man was dragged about 500 feet after being struck by a vehicle driven by Arturo Esparza Aguilar in the 2600 block of Avenida Carlos in Cameron Park.

Esparza Aguilar was arrested Thursday and is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. He remains in custody at a Cameron County jail pending his arraignment.

Cameron County sheriff's deputies responded to Avenida Carlos in reference to a hit-and-run accident, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a news release.

When the deputies arrived at the location, they found the 31-year-old male victim lying in the middle of the street. Garza said the deputies immediately called for medical assistance and the man was transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

According to the news release, after a joint investigation between Cameron County sheriff's investigators and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, "crucial pieces of evidence and witness statements were recovered at the crime scene."

The information gathered provided authorities with enough evidence to identify Esparza Aguilar as the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim, thus leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.